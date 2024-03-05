Idaho Republican Caucus Sparks Debate Among Voters
Although the country has moved on from the brief Idaho Republican Presidential Caucus, the topic continues to dominate local and social media. If you were in favor of the caucus, it was an excellent night for the republic. If you thought the Idaho Republican Party made a mistake, you point out that ninety-three percent of the state's Republicans voted last Saturday.
There are many reasons and explanations for the turnout. However, we thought we'd share some of the more viral reactions to the Idaho Republican Caucus from various activists from different points of view.
Check Out Creepy Joe Biden Sniffing and Wandering
Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller
The Good
Read the comments from Idahoans that loved the caucus.
The Bad
These folks were critical of the caucus.
Will we see another caucus in 2028? Only time and the Idaho Legislature will determine the state's political direction.
President Biden Arrives in Boise
Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller
Joe Biden's Five Factors of Fearing Idaho
Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller