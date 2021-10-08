Haunted Events Happening at The Old Idaho Penitentiary

Spooky Szn is upon us!

While there are plenty of spooky, festive things to do this month in the Treasure Valley, don't forget about perhaps the most haunted site in Boise - The Old Idaho Penitentiary.

There's a full list of haunted events hosted at the penitentiary leading up to Halloween, some of which are sure to send chills down your spine. From paranormal investigations and fireside chats to more family-friendly festivities like moving screenings and scavenger hunts.

Most of the events listed below are free to the public and welcome general admission walk-ups, however, pre-purchasing admission online is usually recommended. Some events do have limited and tend to sell out fast like the paranormal investigation so be sure to get your tickets asap.

