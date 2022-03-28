Let’s be real for a second - we all know that marijuana is illegal in the state of Idaho and that Boise area locals regularly make their trip to Oregon where it is legal. When dealing with any business, however, there are always going to be unpleasant experiences or customer service mishaps. This is where the wonderful world of the internet comes in with what we know and love: terrible reviews.

One might think that the experience of purchasing some of that jazz cabbage would be a positive experience that leaves everyone in harmony. Whether it’s an issue with quality or the “budtenders” themselves, people have quite a bit to say when things don’t go right with their magic spinach. Their complaints would make any weed enthusiast living in a non-legal state facepalm, thinking “MUST BE NICE!”

Now, let’s get into the best 1-star reviews of dispensaries in the Treasure Valley.

Hilarious Dispensary Reviews That Make Us Wish Idaho Had Its Own Here are the best 1-star reviews we found of weed dispensaries just outside of Idaho. Any marijuana enthusiast would argue that people living in legalized states are taking their privilege for granted.

Boiseans Share Why They Want Weed Legalized in Idaho We took to social media to ask you why you feel weed should be legal in Idaho. We're sharing the top reasons that include money, health, and more.