Hole-in-the-wall Restaurant in Boise is Idaho’s Best 24-Hour Cafe

The era of 24-hour restaurants might seem like a distant memory, especially with the changes brought about by the pandemic. Gone are the days when McDonald's proudly offered around-the-clock service and all-day breakfast, or when Walmart was open 24/7.

And those are the big players. Local, family-owned establishments have faced even greater challenges over the years. Yet, even through these trying times, there is a restaurant in Boise that was just crowned the top 24-hour spot in all of Idaho, and one of the best in America.

According to a recent Cosmopolitan article, which researched reviews to determine the best late-night dining options across the nation.

So, who made the list for Idaho?

None other than Merritt's Family Restaurant, tucked away in Boise. Described by Cosmopolitan as an unassuming hole-in-the-wall, Merritt's has gained recognition for its stellar "Dutch babies," cinnamon scones with a taste "like a churro with butter on it," and satisfying dishes like chicken fried steak and steak and eggs.

However, there does seem to be some confusion on the hours they’re actually open. Their Yelp says 6am-6pm. Their Facebook page says 6am-12am, and reviewers on Google are saying they’re open on Friday-Saturday 24-hours. Either way, they made Cosmopolitan’s list of the best 24-hour restaurants in America, proudly representing Idaho.

