Honestly, Idaho, How Do You Sleep At Night?

Sleep deprivation has been so normalized, we almost wear it as a badge of honor. It's especially common in the workplace for employees to flex about how little they've slept to get work done as a sign that they are really hard workers. Co-workers even get weirdly competitive about who's slept the least. It is bizarre how complaints of sleep deprivation are often laced with pride. In all actuality, getting a proper amount of sleep at night is the best thing you can to for productivity in the workplace.

Arianna Huffington of the Huffington Post even wrote a book about it called The Sleep Revolution: Transforming Your Life, One Night at a Time. "Co-founder and editor in chief of The Huffington Post Arianna Huffington shows how our cultural dismissal of sleep as time wasted compromises our health and our decision-making and undermines our work lives, our personal lives--and even our sex lives in this New York Times bestseller." - Amazon

Apparently Idaho isn't suffering from the sleep crisis the way the rest of the country is. A study has found that Idaho is 43rd when it comes to sleep deprivation, meaning we are some of the most well rested folks in the United States. One factor used in determining this was amount of sleep (averaging under 6 hours per night was considered sleep deprivation). Only about 30% of people in Idaho aren't catching enough zzz's.

My Fitbit kindly informs me every week that I'm averaging 4 hours a night if I'm lucky. The 70% of you who are actually resting, how do you do it? Did ya'll read Arianna's book and apply it to your lives? What's your secret, because I need to know, and so does the rest of the country.

