They’re one of the most feared creatures in the world and quite honestly, one of my own personal fears as well – spiders. I know there are people out there who love spiders, own them as pets, or maybe they collect them as hobbies. I’m going to be straight up with you, I don’t mess with anything that has more than four limbs. I’m sure spider-lovers will resent me forever for this but I will launch a full-scale attack on the tiniest of these creatures. If someone were to see what happens in my house if we spot a spider, they would think we’re attempting the world’s worst family fire drill.

Now we get it, not every spider is dangerous enough to warrant charging at it with a Samurai sword but I’m not taking any chances. Especially when you consider that there are three venomous species of spiders lurking in the shadows of the Treasure Valley. Okay, I’m being a bit dramatic. It’s not like these guys stand a chance against my shoe… right?

Horrifying Idaho Spiders That'll Make You Burn the House Down There aren't many spiders in Idaho that can bring the pain but the few that do will have you ensuring your flamethrower works.

Okay so that last one may have been a bit much and with the hobo spider being more difficult to spot, here's a quick tutorial on how to remove them (or essentially any spider) from your home.

