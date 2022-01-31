We are living in a terrifying time, where we are seeing generations of reckless behavior backfire in catastrophic proportions.

Climate change is one of those trigger words that sparks controversy and indignation, yet we are seeing effects that scientists had predicted would result from global climate change, such as "loss of sea ice, accelerated sea level rise and longer, more intense heat waves.”

Rather than admit our past failings and improve upon our way of life for the future, we continue to ignore that there’s a problem. Instead, we produce enormous amounts of waste and dump billions of pieces of plastic into the ocean on a daily basis.

Simply put, humans have been careless with the way we treat the environment, and this is evident as the earth is decaying at an alarming rate.

So, what can we do?

At times, it may feel too daunting to think about what each and every person can do to positively impact the environment. I’m just one person – how much of a difference can one person truly make?

However, there are many ways in which each individual person can take part to change the current downhill trajectory, and it’s much easier than one may think.

Listed below are simple tips and tricks to reduce our own carbon footprint, and strive to make the world a better place.

Going Green: Tips & Tricks to Be More Ecologically Friendly Here is a list of small things people can implement into their everyday lives to help lower their carbon footprint.

