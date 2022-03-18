How Well Does Idaho Pay Nurses Compared to Neighboring States?

Nursing has got to be one of the hardest, most stressful and surprise filled jobs in the world. I respect those who choose it as a profession, because I cant say that I would be able to handle it all.

Certified Nurses Day is this week and has been celebrated annually on March 19th since 2008 when the American Nurses Credentialing Center and the American Nurses Association started it. National Today says the holiday "shines a well-deserved spotlight on nurses who have chosen to enhance their professional knowledge through certification. There are over 3.8 million nurses in America today making it one of the largest professions and one of the most significant and far-reaching in its impact on society."

NursingWorld.org expands on why the date of the holiday is so special. "Certified Nurses Day™ occurs every March 19, the birthday of Dr. Margretta "Gretta" Madden Styles, RN, EdD, FAAN, one of the greatest leaders in the field of nursing certification."

In Idaho, rural communities, neighborhoods and towns are having a hard time keeping on the staff that is needed. The Idaho Senate Health and Welfare Committee has been coming up with a plan to incentivize new nurse recruits to work in more rural areas of the gem state. This program is hoping to attract nurses from bigger communities like Boise, the Treasure Valley and Twin Falls to smaller areas in the state that need them.

According to The Idaho Press, "Nurses would be eligible for up to $75,000 in student loan repayment assistance over a three-year period. The actual yearly amount could depend on several factors, such as the nurse’s student loan debt and how many hours a week the nurse devotes to rural health care. While the program would be open to all eligible nurses, Idahoans who graduate from an Idaho nursing school would get priority."

How well does Idaho tend to pay it's nurses compared to other states around us? There is a website called Incredible Health that breaks down the average nurse pay for each state. According to the site the:

nationwide average is $80,010 per year.

In Idaho the average is $71,640.

Utah: $70,370

Nevada: $89,750

Oregon: $96,230

Washington: $91,310

Wyoming: $72,600

Montana: $70,530

