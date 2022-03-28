This Huge Concert is Coming to Boise & We’re FREAKING OUT!

An extremely popular electronic music group just announced earlier today that they are going on tour this summer, and they’re coming back to Boise for an outdoor concert at the Ford Idaho Center!

Who are we talking about, you might ask?

None other than the GRAMMY-nominated, Seattle-based duo, ODESZA.

This electronic music group has not been to Boise in nearly five years, when they played at the Memorial Stadium in 2017.

However, they will be coming back to Boise on September 27, 2022 for The Last Goodbye Tour, and they will also be touring with a number of phenomenal guests – the Boise show will include Sylvan Esso, Elderbrook and NASAYA.

Their fourth album will also come out shortly before their tour starts on July 22, titled The Last Goodbye.

This duo hasn’t gone on tour or put out new music since 2017, so it's safe to say their fans are absolutely freaking out.

However, make sure to get your tickets fast! Their three opening shows in Seattle have already sold out, and the Boise show is bound to be incredibly popular.

We'll see you there!

