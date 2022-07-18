What Hits To Expect For Kenny Chesney’s ‘Here And Now Tour 2022′ Next Week

Kenny Chesney is bringing is 'Here And Now Tour 2022' to Idaho next Wednesday, the 27th!

Joining Chesney will be CMA Female Vocalist of the Year Carly Pearce! This is going to be one of the best shows of the summer.

I don't know about you, but before big shows like the Here And Now Tour, I love checking out setlists from recent shows they've performed so I can get a taste of what to expect the night of the concert.

That way, I know if it's unlikely that the band is going to play my favorite song, so I'm not disappointed. Or incredibly hyped and excited if they surprise us and play it! It's also great to know a setlist if you're not that big of a fan. Seeing the setlist ahead of time gives you a chance to see what's being played, so you can learn the song and sing along!

Or, possibly the most important, seeing the setlist can help you determine what time is best for a beer run or a bathroom break. Artists will stick pretty close to the same setlist night after night, with a couple of changes, so by doing a little bit of planning and research, you can not miss the song you've been waiting for while you're in the bathroom line.

You don't want that to happen. Trust me, I've been there. The acoustics are much better in the venue, than the stall in the Men's Room. You want to plan your breaks appropriately.

To make sure you are as ready and prepared for next Wednesday as possible, I did some digging and found recent setlists for both Kenny Chesney and Carly Pearce for you.

Let's see what they're playing on this Here And Now Tour 2022. We'll start with Kenny.

Recent Kenny Chesney Setlist Setlist from Kenny Chesney's show at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on July 16th.

Okay, that's a spectacular setlist. If that's what we're getting Wednesday night I will be perfectly happy.

Now that we've seen what Chesney has played recently, let's see what songs Carly Pearce has been performing. She has a lot of hits on the radio right now, including Next Girl, I Hope You're Happy Now, and Never Wanted To Be That Girl.

Is she going to play any of those for us? Let's look and see!

Recent Carly Pearce Setlist Recent setlist from Carly Pearce's recent show at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, OH on June 23th, 2022.

Wow. This is going to be an epic night. And I don't like using that word, but it's the best word to describe what to expect for the Here And Now Tour 2022 on Wednesday the 27th at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater.

Both Kenny Chesney and Carly Pearce are going to be playing their hits, that means you can expect a night of singing along with your favorite songs at the top of your lungs.

It's going to be a night to remember!

Thanks to Setlist.fm for putting the setlists together for Kenny Chesney and Carly Pearce. Can't wait to see you there Wednesday night!