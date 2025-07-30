President Trump made many promises during his last presidential campaign. The most important and most famous was his pledge to close the border and secure America's future. The country has seen millions of illegal immigrants gain access to America during the last fifty years.

No past administration had committed resources to stopping the flow of migrants, drug dealers, and others from coming into America. The Joe Biden Administration created an untenable policy called open borders, where anyone could enter the country.

The Biden policy was so dangerous, incompetent, and embarrassing that the CBS News Magazine, 60 Minutes, covered thousands of Chinese nationals illegally entering the country.

Once elected, President Trump closed the border for good. He aided the Border Patrol by sending military assets to the area. Last month, little to no migrants crossed into America.

The president's big, beautiful bill included a provision expanding Immigration and Customs Enforcement, ICE. The new funds will allow ICE to hire over 10,000 agents, along with money for more resources to keep America and the Gem State safe. Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue told Kevin Miller and Fox News that the drug cartels are in Idaho.

He outlined that the state has a challenge with illegal migrants in our state. ICE has been working with the state of Idaho and local law enforcement agencies to detain, arrest, and deport folks who are in our country illegally.

The Idaho Liberal Media does not report the work of ICE. Has ICE arrested any illegal migrants or criminals? The answer is yes, and here is the list of folks who will not be harming Idahoans any longer.

ICE ARRESTS IN IDAHO

