Seattle may be famous for being the epicenter of coffee in America and the world. Starbucks, Seattle’s Best, and various other coffee brands continue to gain market share.

If you’re a fan of the show, The Landman, there’s a powerful scene where all the rig workers are lined up for their coffee.

Coffee consumption has come a long way since our parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents drank Sanka, Maxwell House, and Folger’s every morning. Coffee has become glamorous.

Coffee can now make a political statement. Liberal? Starbucks is your brand! Conservative? Black Rifle Coffee fits your needs. It seems that every day we have more choices for coffee in Idaho and worldwide.

Locally, there’s the Human Bean, Dutch Bros, Moxie Java, and other local and national chains. Coffee isn’t a beverage but a lifestyle. Idaho baristas sign noncompete agreements, sometimes for up to a year, to prevent them from moving to another coffee establishment.

Coffee shops can be creative in the Treasure Valley. Remember this one?

Now multiple reports say another big massive coffee chain is looking to move into our beloved area. Unlike the coffee establishments we've disclosed, this one is from East of the great river.

Dunkin Donuts is a famous coffee chain emanating from Boston and the New England states. Remember this crazy Super Bowl Ad?

What Make Dunkin's So Special?

Unlike the other brands, Dunkin's is not just about coffee. But donuts, in fact the chain used to be called Dunkin Donuts. Dunkin lovers happily pull up get donuts and other pastry products along with their famous coffee.

If Starbucks is upscale, Dunkin's is working class. Although, coffee is too expensive thanks to Joe Biden. You can't blame Kevin Miller or Donald Trump for that one.

Dunkin's will appeal to people East of the great river who will continue to try to change the Gem State into some version of what they left. For the rest of us, there's always Moxie Java.

