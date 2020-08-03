Idaho College Coaches Want You To Mask Up

A new video released by the state of Idaho is catching the attention of college football fans across the Gem State.

No, it's not the governor throwing touchdowns on the blue.

Although there is considerable doubt on whether or not there will be a season, the coaches from the state's top collegiate football programs are emploring Gem Staters to wear a mask in public. Head football coaches from Idaho State, Boise State, and the University of Idaho want you to wear your mask while out and about.

Although on-field rivals, the coaches have united with a single message of public safety. You can see Boise State's Bryan Harsin, Idaho State's Rob Phenicie, and Idaho's Paul Petrino. What's your reaction to the video above? Idaho has not dictated a mandatory mask update yet, but medical and media professionals continue to advocate for such a mandate. Does seeing your favorite college football coach change your mind about wearing a mask?