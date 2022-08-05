Idaho Reacts To Eagle’s Moose on the Loose [photos]

When you hear the phrase 'moose on the loose, ' most would believe it's a reference to a children's book. There is a book with that phrase as that title; however, members of the Ada County Sheriff's Department had to handle a moose on the loose in Eagle Thursday afternoon.

It took a village, well, maybe not a village, but the resources of the Eagle Police Department, Ada County Sheriff's Office, and Idaho Fish and Game to safely remove the Moose from the city of Eagle.

How Do You Catch A Moose On The Loose?

Several Eagle residents reported seeing a moose running through their neighborhoods this week. Idaho Fish and Game was notified and began coordinating with law enforcement from Ada County Sheriff's Office and the Eagle Police. The officers pursued the moose but lost the animal in a cornfield—no word on whether an official moose on the loose task was organized to find the renegade moose.

Check out the moose on the loose photos below.

Moose on the Loose Photos! How to safely remove a moose from Eagle, Idaho.

The moose reappeared the next day in Eagle in a residential neighborhood. Fish and Game described how they safely removed the moose in a release.

“In this case, given the proximity of the moose to major roadways and residences, and the high potential for conflict with residents, pets and motorists in the area, Fish and Game staff mobilized quickly to attempt to move it,” said Ryan Walrath, Regional Wildlife Manager.

How prevalent are wild animals in the roaming wild in Idaho cities? Fish and Game say they handle animals like moose in towns on a case-by-case basis. They prefer to move the animal out of town to avoid animals running in and out of the roads. The organization strives to transfer the animals safely to the wild.



The moose was safely relocated to back the wild.

Idahoans React to the moose on the loose!

