Gas prices are skyrocketing all over the country.

Idaho recently surpassed the $4/gallon mark­—statewide.

So, are Idahoans rushing to buy electric cars and hybrid cars?

After a few phone calls with local car dealerships throughout the Boise area and Treasure Valley, I basically received a few unanimous answers to dealer’s most popular questions as of lately about electric cars in Idaho—and here they are.

Keep reading for Idaho dealership's responses to recent rise in gas prices and hybrid car sales.

Are Idaho Electric & Hybrid Car Sales Rising with the Increase in Gas Prices?

