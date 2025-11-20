The ever-changing geography of the Gem State is a favorite topic among every Idahoan. Imagine if you grew up here, how much the state has changed in your lifetime. From the expansion of urban areas to the decline of farmlands, Idaho's charm was that it was a big state with very few people, but it's not the same anymore.

While the state is still sparsely populated compared to other states, the impact of population growth on land use is becoming increasingly apparent. Most of the Gem State is still full of wide-open spaces, but our area is where the state's population lives.

As we've reported before, Idaho's legendary farming heritage is continuing to erode. What's causing the end of farms in our area? No, it's not a foreign invasion, but rather what some would call 'progress'. This 'progress' includes urbanization, industrialization, and the conversion of agricultural land into commercial and residential properties.

Land is a very precious commodity in the Gem State. As the state continues to draw more people, the price of what was once prime agricultural land has risen to millions more as development properties. In other words, farms are out and subdivision, high-density housing, and retail office spaces are in.

Farming is a way of life in Idaho, a life without days off, PTO, or health benefits. However, the impact of tariffs and foreign trade agreements on Idaho farmers' ability to make a living is a cause for concern.

Idahoans fear the end could come quickly for beloved iconic farmlands. What is the solution? Politicians and pundits continue to be puzzled. We will continue to update you on this story as it develops.

