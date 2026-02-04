All good runs must come to an end, or at least that’s a popular saying. Although most folks wouldn’t want that sentence to apply to their 401(k)s and stock market accounts.

The state of Idaho, whether it was due to Joe Biden’s government spending or fiscal discipline, had an enormous revenue surplus.

Those days are gone for good, or at least during this session of the Idaho Legislature.

If you’re a die hard Idaho politico then you’ve seen the governor’s department heads testifying about where the money goes.

We’re getting the scary predictions from the usual suspects of mass layoffs, endangered public safety, and other tales of financial ruin. The state has faced rough times before. Remember when the state had to delay paying tax returns due to a lack of funds during the Great Recession of 2008-2009?

The Gem State has continued to save money for a rainy day by funding the rainy-day fund to well over a billion dollars. However, to keep that safety net, Idaho politicians should not look to take too much out of funding to cover the current shortfall.

Some progressives blame the record tax breaks allotted to voters last year. Others want to rescind last year's school choice legislation.

The opportunity of the current budget deficit is that it motivates the state government to follow the example of local small Idaho businesses. Why should the state operate at a different standard than its taxpayers?

