Idaho Governor Brad Little Going to the Border

Governor Brad Little announced today in a release that he will join nine other governors for a visit to the United States-Mexico border in Texas Wednesday to witness firsthand the crisis playing out, reveal their proposed solutions, and once again call on President Joe Biden to act to secure the border immediately.

The governor, along with others, has criticized the Biden Administrations handling of the border since the president took office. Last week, he told Fox and Friends that he sent the president a letter on the situation but hadn't heard back from Biden.

Governor Little plans to take a boat tour of the Rio Grande River, which forms part of the border between the two countries, with Texas Department of Public Safety agents. The governor has sent troopers from the Idaho State Police to help authorities with the challenge of stopping the drug trafficking and human smuggling.

Governors in attendance in Texas Wednesday include:

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt.

Get our free mobile app

Governor Little and 25 other governors recently requested a meeting with President Joe Biden in Washington, D.C., to work together on solutions to the national security and public health crisis created by the unenforced border with Mexico. The president did not agree to meet with the governors.

Governor Little sent a specialized team of Idaho State Police troopers to the border this summer to assist with intelligence gathering and investigative work related to drug interdiction at the border. The troopers completed their weeks-long mission, serving both as a force multiplier for local efforts at a time when it’s needed along the border and, importantly, to bring back to Idaho the experience of seeing and learning up-to-the-minute enforcement techniques.

Governor Little’s office will send out detailed information Thursday on the Governor’s trip to the border along with the solutions proposed by the nation’s governors to address the crisis.

Boise's Most Wanted Yes, even here in the Treasure Valley where crime isn't so rampant, there is a most wanted list. According to the Southwest Idaho Crime Stoppers, these are the most wanted of them all. So many of these mugshots are from Ada and Canyon Counties. Do you recognize anyone?

These 20 Crimes Are Still Unsolved in Boise Can you identify anyone in these photos or surveillance videos? The Boise Police Department is hoping that you can give them a tip leading to more information! Who would have thought that the City of Boise would have so many unsolved crimes!