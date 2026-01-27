The immigration debate is one of the hottest national issues on talk radio, message boards, and at dinner tables.

For example, a 2023 Pew Research Center survey found that immigration ranks among the top public concerns nationally.

According to numerous post-election analyses from major outlets, President Biden's immigration policy was cited as a significant factor in Vice President Kamala Harris's loss in the general election.

President Trump has secured the border and continues to deport people who are in the country illegally, with Department of Homeland Security reports indicating an increase in border enforcement actions during his administration.

This broader debate has recently intensified in Idaho following the shooting death of Alex Pretti, which has triggered multiple local events that we’ve covered here.

Why does the topic of immigration cause so many disagreements in Idaho?

Here are a few answers to that simple question. For years and years, Idaho, like many farm states, has relied on foreign workers who work the fields and then return home. The system worked brilliantly as legal migrant workers followed federal, state, and local laws.

However, over the years, migrant workers and other foreign nationals decided not to follow America’s laws, overstaying their visas or coming into the country illegally. These folks took advantage of programs that provided housing, food, education, and other benefits paid for by American taxpayers.

Some businesses took advantage of the cheap workforce. Noncitizens don’t pay taxes, don’t have insurance, and rely on the state for medical care. Businesses could undercut American companies that employed Americans.

Today, Idaho business interests continue to lobby the state and federal government to relax the enforcement of immigration laws. Folks who’ve moved to Idaho from California saw their state become a third-world country due to the excessive liberal policies of Gavin Newsom and others.

People who obey the law do not want to reward people who aren’t following the same rules. In Idaho, you have big business with their crony politicians promoting no rules, while on the other side, you have Americans who want the country to stay American.

