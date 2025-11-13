It is a story no one wants to read or write about—the tragic death of eight-year-old Mora Gerety, a student at Washington Elementary School. The young girl was crossing Harrison Boulevard and Ada Street around four thirty in the afternoon.

Boise Police say she was hit by a pickup driven by Elvin Ramos-Caballero, who was later found to have an outstanding federal warrant involving U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The police contacted ICE and took him away.

The death raises many questions that the authorities have not answered. Did Mr. Caballero have a driver's license? Who employed him? Did he have insurance? So far, the media has not pushed for more information in this case. Immigration, like America, is a powder keg issue in Idaho.

Recently, the FBI arrested several people for allegedly running an illegal horse racing event in Wilder. The local media spent days investigating law enforcement without equal time for the alleged lawbreakers. The tragic death has garnered national media attention and criticism.

