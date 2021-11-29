Over the next few weeks I will feature various things in and around Boise and the Treasure Valley of Idaho winter indoor activities and adventures to keep families, kids, parents, adults and everyone happy and in motion as the approaching cold weather keeps us all indoors more. To start I thought it would be fun to dive into the world of indoor Trampoline parks in the Treasure Valley. There are a four locally to choose from:

First lets look at Fly High Trampoline Park. This place is incredibly impressive and exhausting non-stop fun for kids and adults of all ages and skill levels.



Fly High Trampoline Park is located in Boise at 7672 W Fairview Ave. They have spaces for Birthday parties and more. For Google they have 326 reviews averaging 4.4 stars. On Yelp they got 4 stars with 10 reviews. According to the Fly High Website, "We attract jumpers from Eagle, Boise Hills Village, Meridian, Kuna, Mayfield Star, Hidden Springs, Mora, Sonna, Napa, and other surrounding cities. Try flips, tricks, and stunts with wall to wall trampolines, wipe-out, drop zones, basketball, foam pits, air bags, parkour, super trampolines, Olympic trampolines, kids courts, nets course, nerf arena, and more!"

Another popular indoor jumping and fun destination is Altitude Trampoline Park in Boise at 1301 N Milwaukee St.



Altitude Trampoline Park's website says, "Channel your energy, cut loose with your best flips and tricks, and prepare for the Jump Life. Featuring 35,000 square feet of indoor trampolines and other attractions, Altitude Trampoline Park is an exciting destination for families, groups, and individual jumpers to have healthy, athletic fun." They got the top reviews on Google in the area with a 4.5 and 410 reviews. On Yelp, Altitude also got the top reviews with 30 and 5 star average.

Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park in Meridian at 3876 E Lanark St is another massive place for fun.



On Google Reviews they have 713 averaging 4.2 stars. Yelp earned them 3.5 stars with 32 reviews. The website for Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park says, "If you’re looking for the best year-round indoor amusements in the Boise, Eagle, Nampa and Meridian areas, Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure park is the perfect place. With new adventures behind every corner, we are the ultimate indoor playground for your entire family."

The fourth indoor trampoline adventure park packed fun is waiting for you at Jump Time. This one is also in Meridian at 2805 E Franklin Rd. This one is special because it was the first like it in the area.



Google has 645 reviews with 4.3 average star rating. Yelp only averages a 3 star rating with 42 reviews. Jump Time website says, "JumpTime Meridian is your locally owned activity center for the whole family! We offer epic new ways to play – from aerial stunts to Epic Dodgeball, Slam Dunk Basketball, and our Ninja Warrior Course! We also offer a special activity area for younger children, complete with bouncy houses, foam pits and trampoline grids."

