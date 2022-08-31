Idaho Law Enforcement Captures Mexican Cartel Guns and Drugs

Two Idaho law enforcement agencies, used 'flash bang' and tear gas devices in an early dawn raid against alleged members of the Mexican Drug Cartel. On Tuesday morning, SWAT teams from the Canyon County Sheriff's Office and the Caldwell Police Department served a warrant at a Caldwell residence. No one was hurt serving the high-risk search warrant.

Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue recently told Fox News that the Cartel is everywhere. The sheriff went into further detail, saying that the Mexican Cartel had threatened his family. You can read our coverage of his story here. The warrant yielded the arrests of two suspects charged with felony weapons and narcotics violations.



Law enforcement recovered a significant amount of narcotics, money, 23 firearms including assault weapons, handguns, and ammunition. Law enforcement across the country have continued to raise the alarm that the Border Crisis is flooding cities like Caldwell with illegal drugs and weapons.

Governor Little pledged an additional million dollars to fund programs to help the state fight the flood of Fentanyl. Idaho has had issues with gangs in the past few years, but cooperation between the federal government and local law enforcement had curved their influence.

In other illegal drug news, the Drug Enforcement Agency is warning parents and children to avoid 'colored Fentanyl pills designed to target children. The DEA shared their concerns in a release: In August 2022, DEA and our law enforcement partners seized brightly-colored fentanyl and fentanyl pills in 18 states. Dubbed “rainbow fentanyl” in the media, this trend appears to be a new method used by drug cartels to sell highly addictive and potentially deadly fentanyl made to look like candy to children and young people.

