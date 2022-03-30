Idaho Maverik Gas Stations Join Ukraine Humanitarian Movement, Here’s How to Help

So, apparently Maverik just kicked off a movement with the Red Cross to raise money for those affected by the war in Ukraine, and you can donate to the cause by rounding up one extra dollar at the pump.

This is a one-month initiative that started yesterday (March 29, 2022) and will continue through April 28, 2022.

This is only happening throughout 12 states, and Idaho’s Maverik gas stations are participating in the movement.

According to Maverik’s website, “Currently, the global Red Cross network is on the ground distributing food, delivering medicine and medical supplies, assisting with evacuations, and providing shelter. Visit your local Maverik now through April 28 to ‘Round Up Your Change’ to support Red Cross helping people affected by the crisis. Cash or credit donations up to .99 cents per transaction will be accepted at Maverik stores across 12 states.”

According to KTVB 7, who first broke the story here in the Boise area, “One hundred percent of the initial donation made by Maverik, and the funds raised by the ‘Round-Up’ program, will go to the global Red Cross effort.”

Also starting yesterday (March 29, 2022), the option to donate $10 or more online became a possibility on Maverik’s website. Here is the link to donate. This will also be available through April 28, 2022.

And it’s worth noting that before they joined the initiative, Maverik donated $50,000 to support the urgent humanitarian needs and air for the Ukraine Crisis.

