Nation Responds To Idaho Murders Suspect Arrest Bryan Kohberger

The state of Idaho and the entire country received good news as the Moscow Police Department announced that a suspect had been arrested in the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin. The University of Idaho students were all stabbed to death in the girls' off-campus house in the early hours of Nov. 13. The college, state, and country have been on edge since police began searching for the killer.

The announcement was made on Friday by Moscow Police Chief James Fry. The chief and the community of law enforcement officials showed grace despite being under enormous pressure to find a suspect. National and local pundits have openly questioned the competency of the police to solve this case. Armchair detectives and other opportunists have irresponsibly speculated on who did it and why. A University of Idaho professor sues a TikToker for accusing her of being the murderer.

The suspect is a Washington University Graduate Student, Bryan Kohberger. ABC News reported that the twenty-eight-year-old was named a suspect thanks to DNA technology and his White Hyundai Elantra car.

The suspect is innocent until proven guilty, as in all criminal cases in the United States. Idaho will await extradition from Pennsylvania. Once he is returned to Idaho, authorities will have more information to share with the public on the evidence compiled against Mr. Kohberger. We'll continue to keep you updated on this case.

That Escalated Quickly: Idahoans Get Honest in Playground Reviews 🗨️ When it comes to Gem State parks, Idahoans aren't holding back.

From bogus jungle gyms to disturbing restroom conditions, Idaho's community of reviewers are drilling down on the state of local playgrounds.

If you're all about the receipts, we got 'em. Click each pic for the link to the original review!

A Look At One Of Idaho's Most Vicious Prison Brawls Back in 2018, a violent brawl took place at Idaho's Maximum Security Prison...