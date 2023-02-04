Lovestruck Woman Idaho Killer: My love interest … is named Bryan

The entire internet is blowing up reacting to the latest story involving accused Idaho killer Brian Kohberger. Mr. Kohberger is currently awaiting trial after being charged with the murders of four University of Idaho students last November.

Mr. Kohberger has been condemned and analyzed by the world as folks from Boise to Bagdad try to comprehend why he committed the murders. The presumption of innocence has been lost in this age of social media. However, the accused killer now has a fan who has taken to Facebook to declare her love for him.

Before we give you the details on this person, let's review the facts of the case based on what we know so far from published reports.

Inside the Moscow Murder Investigation

According to the New York Post and multiple publications, Brittney Hislope, who lives in Kentucky, believes that Mr. Kohberger is her dream man. In her lengthy and frequent posts on Facebook, she never mentions the young students Mr. Kohberger allegedly killed. He is facing four counts of first-degree murder for allegedly killing Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. The death penalty is looming for Mr. Kohberger if he is convicted.

Is She A Real Person or Is This A Stunt?

Several folks, perhaps in the hundreds, who continue to reply to her posting in a not-so-friendly way believe that her declarations are real. However, could this be some type of trick or phony account? You can read her comments in the link above; here is just one sample that was shared by the New York Post. "With me being deprived of a love and sex life for so long, and only wanting one with someone I truly want wholeheartedly, with my feelings for Bryan, I've had to be true to myself in reaching out to him."

What Does She Look Like?

We will continue to update you on this disturbing story as it develops.