Idaho Murders: National Media Exploits Moscow Murders

It has been over a month since four University of Idaho students were found murdered in their Moscow home. The case continues to be unsolved, causing the Moscow Police chief to warn that the killer could strike again. The case is being handled through a partnership of local, state, and federal law enforcement officers. Unfortunately, there has been little progress in finding the identity of the killer or killers.

National media members have sent crews to Moscow, telling their audiences they want to help solve the case. The murders in Moscow have drawn unprecedented attention to the small university town. Every day, every week, the nation gets a report saying that the investigation is going nowhere.

Today national talk show host Doctor Phil will dedicate his show to the Moscow murders. He'll interview a few retired law officers who will speculate on the current investigation. National outlets like Dr. Phil and the crime fighter Nancy Grace do not take cases for the public interest. Every segment of national shows from Good Morning America to Coast to Coast with Lawrence Jones is tested by analytics. The Moscow murders are a rating winner for these shows; that's why they're here. Here's a link to Dr.Phil's take on the case.

The national media's job is not to solve murders. Their job is to get ratings and exploit the investigation to garner more viewers. If only the media could help every unsolved case in the country.

Is there any good that can come from the national media? One could hope that some person listening or viewing will give the authorities a tip that catches the killer. However, does that happen as much as the media claims it does? All the attention is better than no attention; we'll be standing by monitoring from here.

Let's not forget the victims:

Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin

University of Idaho Candlelight Vigil Remembers 4 Slain Students [photos of vigil] Four University of Idaho students were murdered in their Moscow rental house near campus on Sunday, November 13.

The Idaho Vandal community mourns the loss of Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho.

Scroll on to see photos from the university's touching memorial service.