For those who have lived in Idaho, it’s sometimes a challenge to believe that newcomers continue to move to the Gem State every day. Did you know that at the height of the state’s migration, over 1,000 people moved into Idaho every day? That’s a lot of homes, roads, schools, and potatoes.

With those who’ve just moved here or are thinking about moving here, we thought we would shatter some misconceptions about the great state of Idaho. I’m sure a lot of folks have to keep correcting their loved ones that Idaho is in the west and isn’t Indiana or Iowa in the Midwest.

IDAHO is nothing but a Giant Potato Patch!

Sure, our state license plates say ‘famous potatoes,’ but we’re not called the potato state; we're called the Gem State. Idaho is known for its incredible reserves of natural resources, including gems, natural gas, gold, silver, and more.

There's Nothing To Do in IDAHO

There’s always something to do, regardless of what part of the Gem State you live in. Winter is filled with opportunities to ski, snowboard, sled, or engage in any outdoor sport. Summers in the state offer world-class hiking, hunting, fishing, and camping. If you’re not into the outdoors, the state continues to attract national chains and other indoor activities.

IDAHOANS Only Live on Farms

The backbone of the Gem State is agriculture. You don’t have to live in the Treasure Valley to see the city living of most Idahoans. The state continues to sadly see beloved farms transition into condos, apartments, homes, and other urban centers. Boise will be home to Idaho’s tallest building, complete with the latest technology rivaling that of New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago.

Boise is IDAHO

While the capital city is the state’s most famous, as Lynyrd Skynyrd says, there is more to the state than Boise and the Treasure Valley. Twin Falls continues to attract international businesses. Eastern Idaho has seen its own population growth, along with Coeur d’Alene.

No One Comes to IDAHO

Idaho is not on the beaten path. Boise is America’s largest and most isolated urban area. Unlike the East Coast, there isn’t an easy way to get here. Thankfully, the large markets of Seattle, Portland, and Salt Lake help the Gem State attract major acts. The Boise Music Festival brings in major music talent every June, like this year’s headliner, Everclear.

Idahoans have heard these crazy myths for years. Which one drives you the craziest, and what do people always get wrong about where you live?

