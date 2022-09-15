National Political Figures React to Idaho Porn Literacy Report

The recent Idaho Freedom Foundation report concerning Idaho schools continues to draw attention from local, state, and national media outlets. The report says that Idaho school students are being taught 'porn literacy' in their classrooms.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has denied the report, which was distributed on social media. Education curriculum and funding remain the most critical issues to most Idaho voters. A report says that over one hundred new schools will need to be built in the next ten years to keep up with the state's growth.

Taxpayers continue to unsuccessfully lobby their elected officials to reduce rising property taxes that fund local schools. The state spends over half of the general fund on school funding. The governor called a special session of the Idaho Legislature to award an additional $400 million for education funding.

Education advocates continue to criticize the recent Idaho Freedom Foundation report concerning Idaho schools and continue to draw attention from local, state, and national media outlets. They also say the state should spend more money per student and increase teacher pay.

Let's take a look at the local and national reaction to this controversy.

