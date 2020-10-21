More than 78,000 rainbow trout will be swimming in the Snake River by November in southern Idaho when Idaho Power finishes stalking the waterway.

The power company announced several areas along the river have been stocked with the fish and more will be placed in the Snake River in early November. In three days Idaho Power had plans to dump 15,000 fish at the Bell Rapids sportsman’s access area, 4,000 at Centennial Park in Twin Falls, and more than 52,000 rainbow trout at the C.J. Strike Reservoir south of Mountain Home. In November around 8,000 will be stocked at the American Falls Reservoir.

“We enjoy providing folks with an opportunity to catch these fish,” said Idaho Power biologist Ben Reingold in a prepared statement. “It’s a good opportunity to get outside while the weather is still nice. We do encourage people to give one another plenty of space — about the length of a fishing rod — while fishing from the bank or the docks, since this coronavirus pandemic is still with us.”

Photo courtesy Idaho Power

The fish that were stocked came from the Hagerman Valley and are on average about 12 inches long. Some of the fish have been jaw-tagged and Idaho Power asks anglers to report the fish when you catch it by calling 1-800-388-6011, which helps the company evaluate the stocking program. Reporting also puts the angler in a drawing for $1,000.