We'd like everyone to believe that we live in a world where we don't have to worry about the challenges or problems of past civilizations. For example, can you imagine a life without the convenience of cell phones or the accessibility of YouTube? Sometimes we're humbled when the power goes out, and we realize how helpless we are without today's technology.

Idaho has some pesky residents, such as snakes, spiders, and other unmentionables. Excellent pest control companies handle these rodents and other creepy-crawling things. Unfortunately, there is a significant RAT problem beginning in Eagle and is in Boise. The situation is so out of control that it's attracting local media coverage and the attention of state legislators.

Local pest exterminators say they’ve never seen anything like it. They can’t articulate why so many rats are invading Idaho homes. Rats can be dangerous due to their ability to carry deadly diseases.

Rat infestation should not be taken lightly. We all remember reading stories about the plague and other diseases rats carry. It's troubling to think that in 2026, these creepy-crawly rodents are overrunning a city in Idaho. Most folks think of New York City or Chicago as places where rats run wild and free, not a beautiful, clean city like Eagle, Idaho.

Could the rat invasion be caused by the excessive construction in downtown Eagle? The once-convenient downtown is a mess thanks to road construction, which cuts off half the town from the other half.

Whether you live in Eagle, Boise, or any part of Idaho, or if you see any evidence of mice or rats in your home, it's best to contact the experts to eliminate them.

