Idaho Students Gripped By Fear As Police Hunt For The Killer

Police from multiple local, state, and federal agencies continue to search for the killer or killers responsible for the murders of four University of Idaho students. Officials have issued multiple releases hoping to calm the public's fear in this case.

Here is the latest from Moscow: The Moscow Police Department is asking any individuals who may have information to call the Moscow Police Department at 208-882-COPS. This is an ongoing investigation. Information will be updated as soon as next of kin is notified and we have information we can share. The Moscow Police Department gives our heartfelt condolences to family members, friends and the Moscow community.

Officials have stated that they do not believe the public is in danger as they continue to hunt for the killer. Students have told multiple media outlets that they're scared, and many have left for home in search of safety. The school announced that a candlelight vigil honoring the victims would be held after the Thanksgiving break on November 28th.

The entire community has been rocked by the murders of Ethan Chapin,

Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves. Family members have begun to speak to the media conveying their loss to the country.

Police continue to work to find the person or persons responsible for this act. We'll continue to update you story as it develops.

Which Stores Are Closed or Open on Thanksgiving 2022? Here's an early look at which retailers are opting out of Thanksgiving shopping this year and which ones will be excited to welcome you on Turkey Day!

10 Adorable McCall Winter Wonderland Cabins Under $200 Planning a winter escape to McCall? Here are some adorable rentals that won't break the bank depending on which days you book them!