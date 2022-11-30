Idaho Murders: ‘People online have been ruthless,’ Jeremy Reagan

As local authorities continue to struggle to find the killer or killers responsible for the deaths of four University of Idaho students, one student says he's been falsely accused of being the killer. Our country's justice system is based on the presumption of innocence lost in the age of social media.

Before we continue, please pray for the victims Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle,, and Ethan Chapin.

Once someone is named a suspect or a person of interest, online vigilantes broadcast that person's guilt. Unfortunately, in most cases, threats against that person begin, and in some cases, people are killed.

Jeremy Reagan, a third-year law student at the University of Idaho, told the News Nation Show Banfield that he is a victim of social media harassment. Mr. Reagan told Ashleigh Banfield that he had cooperated fully with law enforcement officials in Moscow.

The young man detailed how extensively the online accusers have researched his past to complete a narrative that he is the killer. His only crime appears to be that he lived next door to the house where the victims were killed.

"I've had a lot of people online say this wouldn't have happened if you didn't do an interview; if you wouldn't have done XYZ in the interview, then we wouldn't be suspicious of you." Mr. Reagan continued that he never sought out interviews. Let's take a look at some of the social media posts concerning the Moscow resident.

Did He Do It?

Mr. Reagan revealed that the police had contacted him. He was interviewed but not required to give a DNA sample. The law student told News Nation that he was in his house sleeping during the murders. He remains committed to cooperating with the Moscow Police Department.

He Now Carries A Gun!

Ashleigh Banfield asked Mr. Reagan if the reports were true that he carries a gun. He confirmed that he does and it's in response to online 'trolls.' We'll continue to update you as this story develops. Concerned that the national media is a distraction in this case? Read our story here on that issue.

Idaho Victims Seen In Video at Food Truck Two of the four victims in the slaying of four University Students can be seen with what a Youtuber calls an "Unknow male the girls seem to have arrived with" at a food truck just hours before they were found.

6 U.S. Cities That Are Safer Than Boise (Do You Agree?) Here are the U.S. Cities on the original list of 25 Safest Cities in the World by Far & Wide

Awesome! One of the Oldest Ever Log Cabins in Idaho



