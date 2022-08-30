Idaho Television Station Raises Minimum Wage to $18 an Hour

Unless you're a millionaire or retired, can you ever have enough money? Then again, with the current state of the economy struggling with inflation, perhaps we all need more money. The current minimum wage in Idaho is $7.25 an hour. However, one Idaho television station will raise its starting wage to $18 an hour.

Gray Television's announcement will impact folks working at KMVT in Twin Falls. The company told the world that the new starting wage would go into effect this October. The broadcasting field has a reputation for not paying well in small markets. Young broadcasters will work in a small market to gain experience and then move on to higher-paying jobs once they have the experience.

The media company made the announcement in a recent release: Gray's Executive Chairman Hilton Howell remarked, "We are well on our way to making 2022 another historic year for Gray Television. We know that this achievement will be the result of tremendous hard work and professionalism by thousands of dedicated employees. Today, we are excited to recognize and reward that effort with this industry-leading new wage floor."

Will other companies follow Gray's Lead?

Although we don't know the starting salary for folks working in television, if Gray's television stations attract more top talent, then others will have to raise their starting wages to avoid losing employees.

