Idaho To Slaughter 90% Of The Wolf Population

The Instagram account for the Charity Organization Karmagawa who claims to have donated $6+ million to 65 charities so far and is determined to make this a better world for people/animals posted something pretty powerful. The reason I bring it up is because this post is all about Idaho and the wolf population in our state. Read the post below from their IG verified account:

"⚠️PLEASE SHARE WITH YOUR FOLLOWERS TO HELP STOP THIS ANIMAL CRUELTY!⚠️ On July 1st, Idaho will begin an all-out assault against wolves. Their goal: to slaughter up to 90% of their wolf population. After that, Montana will do the same. This genocide may be the beginning of the end of wolves in the lower 48 states in America - unless we all work together to take action TODAY! Share this information with your followers and click the link in the highlights of @karmagawa to sign the petition to restore federal protections for wolves before it’s too late and any more innocent animals are brutally killed! Please join us in making this a better world for animals by using your social media platform to spread awareness about this URGENT issue, share this post with your followers and tag people, celebrities, influencers and new media who need to see this and share it too because animals deserve SO MUCH BETTER! Thanks for sharing @apexprotectionproject #savethewolves #stopthekilling #endangeredspecies #karmagawa"

Which side are you on? Is this post over the top? Is the population control something that is necessary? What are your thoughts?

