Idaho Among the Top 10 States for Most Registered Hunters

Idaho hunters, you already know our state is a great place for hunting, but did you know Idaho is once again making headlines as one of the top 10 states for hunting enthusiasts? Stacker, a reputable source for data-driven insights, shared a list of states with the most registered hunters, and Idaho claims the 6th spot.

Last year, Idaho was in the 5th position, but we've recently been replaced by Maine. Though, the numbers were very close; There are 14.5 registered hunters per every 100 people in Idaho, and 14.7 per every 100 people in Maine.

In a testament to Idaho's enduring hunting culture, 14.5% of residents hold paid hunting licenses, and 84.5% at least have licenses, tags, permits, and stamps — that's a total of 1,660,649 people, according to Stacker.

While Idaho continues to thrive as a great state for hunting, the state's population growth is outpacing the growth of hunters, which poses a potential threat to the hunting traditions and culture in Idaho. Remember, Idaho used to be in the top 3 a number of year ago, last year we were in the top 5, and in 2023 we're #6.

As we celebrate Idaho's standing as a top hunting destination, let's also reflect on the need to preserve our hunting heritage amid changing demographics. The great outdoors will always beckon in the Gem State, and it's up to us to ensure that future generations can share in the joy of this timeless pursuit.

*Quotes and data sourced from Stacker, based on 2021 data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and 2021 American Community Survey population estimates.

