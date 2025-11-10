It was a majestic Saturday morning as thousands gathered in downtown Boise for the Idaho Veterans Parade. This year's theme was the end of the Vietnam War, which ended 50 years ago. The phrase "Welcome Home" was prominently displayed on over 100 floats, platforms, and vehicles.

Idaho Veterans Parade Gallery Credit: Hugo Luna

The day started well before the parade start time of 10am. City streets were closed off to make way for the parade route. Young civil air patrol folks secured the area allowing folks in who needed to get to their designated location.

Hugo Luna Hugo Luna loading...

Local Junior ROTC units marched along with local bands from throughout the Treasure Valley. The parade is Idaho's Veteran's Parade so Ada County Commissioners, mayors from Star, Eagle, Meridian, Kuna, and Mountain Home attended. The mayor of Boise and the governor were not in attendance.

Idaho Veterans parade Gallery Credit: Hugo Luna

The weather was unusually pleasant for the first week in November. The state and the nation will honor our veterans Tuesday marking the end of World War One, the war to end all wars on the eleventh hour, of the eleventh day, of the eleventh month.

Hugo Luna Hugo Luna loading...

Fifty years ago America's most divisive war, the Vietnam War, ended with the fall of Saigon. Those veterans were not treated fairly by the liberal, progressive, peaceniks who protested the war.

It took the country decades to recover from the Vietnam War as ever post generation of veterans vow to never again let those who serve be so disrespected. Veteran's Day is a day we honor those who and continued to service. Memorial Day is when we honor those who paid the ultimate price for our freedom. God Bless Our Veterans. God Bless Our Troops.