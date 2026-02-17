Why Every Idahoan Is Happy Not Living in Washington
Washington Looks to Tax the Rich, At least for Now
The legislature will tax the rich with a millionaires tax. Yes, they can afford it, but who wants to pay more taxes? Many folks along with business leaders say they will leave once this tax becomes law. Will this hurt the defending Super Bowl Champions the Seattle Seahawks who employ a lot of millionaires.
Unlike Idaho, Washington Is Soft on Crime
Believe it or not, the legislature wants to let violent criminals out early. Idaho has a high incarceration rate. Olympia lawmakers want to release criminals with this new bill. House Bill 1239 would have their sentence reduced by 33%.
Idaho Support Law Enforcement, Washington, not so much
The Washington Legislature recently decided to take money earmarked for law enforcement to a more politically correct cause, global warming. The good folks who want to retire from law enforcement or fire protection just had their pension fund raided by the liberals.
The Cost of Living in Washington is Out of Control
Idaho isn't perfect, its lower crime rates, traditional values and pro business agenda will continue to attract folks fleeing Washington and other failed progressive states.
