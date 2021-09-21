Idahoans Can Now Get Alcohol Delivered To Their Doorstep

The future is finally here ladies and gentlemen. Doordash has been around for a few years now but as of a couple of days ago, the food delivery service has forever been changed and upgraded to now also include alcohol.

One of the few beautiful things that resulted from the pandemic was multiple states choosing to loosen restrictions on alcohol delivery laws. When it seemed like almost every restaurant was carry-out only, cocktails and alcoholic drinks to-go certainly weren't excluded from menus. Taking a drink like that to-go was almost unheard of before 2020.

DoorDash is taking that concept and sticking with it. The delivery service announced earlier this week it will be expanding its alcohol delivery program across 20 states and Washington, D.C.. Customers will be able to place orders for beer, wine, and spirits (with or without food) from participating local restaurants and grocery stores in select markets - Idaho is included.

“Over the past year, many cities where we operate evolved their legislation in order to permit the delivery of alcohol to residents’ homes,” Caitlin Macnamara, director of alcohol strategy and operations at DoorDash said in a statement. Over that time, we worked tirelessly to build a trusted alcohol ordering and delivery experience for merchants, customers, and Dashers.”

Right now, customers will be able to get alcohol to-go at participating venues in these other states as well:

Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Oregon, New York, Texas, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington, and Washington, D.C..

