Crave Delivery is Officially Now Open on Broadway

When it comes to food delivery and late-night eating, college students are the demographic. Crave Delivery is ready to cater to the perfect crowd after opening its brand new location in downtown Boise at 1030 Broadway Ave which sits right across the street from Albertsons Stadium!

If you've ordered from Crave before and already have the Crave app downloaded to your phone then you probably received the grand opening notification today (along with a 20% off discount). Those already familiar with Crave will also be happy to know that food from favorites like Elliott’s Oyster House, Tony G’s Pizza, Rock House Sliders, and Wing Dome will now also be prepared at this location.

Similar to its Ten Mile facility in Meridian, outside seating is available for guests who want to order from a 15-minute menu or a 30-minute menu. Even better though, there is also the option to sit back and enjoy a drink at the bar that's conveniently located upstairs. Boise Dev first reported that the bar is owned by an unaffiliated group but will license Crave’s technology.

The 15-minute menu items will come from the downtown kitchen onsite. But award-winning chiefs will actually prepare dishes for the 30-minute menu at the Crave facility at Ten Mile Crossing in Meridian.

Of course, the main component of Crave is its delivery service which will also continue at the Broadway location. According to Crave's site, "each customized kitchen at every Crave Collective houses a unique array of world-class award-winning restaurants preparing their most popular dishes."

