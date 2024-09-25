Idahoans Continue To Battle Over Rank Choice Voting

The battle over how Idaho will decide its future election continues. Whether it's folks calling into talk radio stations across the state, paid flyers, paid television ads, or word of mouth, rank choice voting is the topic that Idaho politicos cannot get away from.

On one side, you have the proponents of Prop 1, which would eliminate the need for political parties. A candidate must get over fifty percent of the electorate or face a runoff with the next most popular candidate. Backers of Prop 1 say Idaho's Republican Party is too mean and has too much power.

The opponents of Prop 1 point to how lousy rank choice voting has messed up Alaska. Two Republicans knocked each other out, allowing a Democrat to win their congressional seat. Several prominent lawmakers have taken to social media urging voters not to vote for Prop 1.

For those seeking more information, here is the official link to Prop 1, providing you with the necessary details to make an informed decision. We'll continue to update you on this story at it develops.



