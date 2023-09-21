Idahoans Know How to Vacation — Among the Best in America

How often do you go on vacation? Well, you'll be thrilled or at least surprised to hear that our beautiful state is among the top states in the whole country for the amount of people who love going on vacations. Yep, you heard that right – we're all about those relaxing getaways! And there's an array of beautiful AirBnbs and travel destinations not too far away.

There was a big survey done by casino.org that asked people from all over the country how often they go on vacations, and what we can learn about Idaho is fascinating to say the least.

According to their survey, Idaho snagged second place for people who take the most vacations per year. I guess the question is, do we travel elsewhere for vacations, or do we stick around our beautiful homeland?

Casino.org says, "The second best vacationers were found in Idaho where they take 3.8 vacations a year, on average. With millions of acres of wilderness, it’s no wonder Idahoans are eager to take a break to explore their backyards!"

3.8 vacations per year might not seem like a lot, but that's nearly double the national average, which is only about 2.27 vacations per year.

But that's not all – more than half of us Idahoans pack our bags and head out on vacation at least once every couple of months. It's like we've got that travel bug and we just can't resist exploring new places. World Tourism Day is just around the corner on September 27th, and this news makes it clear to us that Idaho is a fantastic place for vacationing and taking it easy.

