Idahoans Moving to California are in for A Rude Awakening

There have been many reasons why folks from California have moved to Idaho and other conservative states. A recent study suggested that some Idahoans could be moving to California. Idaho saw its population increase dramatically during the pandemic. The popularity of remote workers was one of the many reasons folks moved out of the higher-populated Golden State.

However, a new report in the Wall Street Journal suggests that some employers are demanding an end to remote working. Many Idahoans who want to keep their jobs now must move back to California. Some folks will quit their jobs rather than return to California, while others will move away from Idaho for the first time.

GUNS

Girls With Guns

Idahoans are used to seeing men and women carrying their firearms in public. The state allows residents to carry guns publicly and concealed without a permit. The state does offer an enhanced canceled certificate.

California is one of the biggest gun-grabbing states. The governor continues to work to eliminate the Second Amendment. The state has done its best to make buying guns and ammunition not affordable.

CRIME

Nampa Police Department

Idaho is one of the safest states in the nation where crime is low and law enforcement is supported. California is home to high crime, lawlessness, and defund the police. There's a massive reason California law enforcement chooses to retire in Idaho, not the Golden State.

TRAFFIC

Traffic jam with rows of cars

Sure, we may complain about our daily commute in our state. However, is there a worse state in the country for traffic than California? Delays, crashes, and carjackings are expected from the Bay Area to Los Angeles.

WATER

They don't want to leave!

Thankfully, we haven't had the drought conditions that are prevalent in California. We have had a few dry days, but nothing like what happens in the golden state during the summer.

Blackouts

Evgen_Prozhyrko

California has blackouts so make sure you buy a home with a generator. Also make sure your vehicle and household items are in compliance with the state's environmental regulations.

LIBERAL POLITICIANS

Nancy Pelosi

Get ready to read, see, and hear about the adventures of Nancy Pelosi and Gavin Newsom.

