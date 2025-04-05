While some folks were resting or working gigs, Saturday morning saw hundreds show up at Eagle Island State Park. The sleds have been put away for storage as the Treasure Valley embraces the Spring Season. Although it was a warm morning, it was a chilly one for volunteers who took part in the polar plunge benefitting the Special Olympics of Idaho.

Check out the amazing photos of Idaho's Special Olympians!

The event is part of a fundraiser helping Special Olympians compete in the state games. This year, Nampa, Idaho, will host the state games in June. Athletes who win the state games will attend the national games held in Minnesota this year. Fundraisers like this unite the community and solidify support for Idaho's Special Olympians.

Before the action, professional Idaho Wrestle Club wrestlers put on three hard-hitting matches. These professional athletes donated their time, arriving hours before the polar plunge to set up the ring and prepare to entertain the athletes, coaches, volunteers, and supporters.

It didn't take long for the crowd to get into the action. One match ended with one wrestler body-slamming his opponent into the water. He was the first to take the plunge for Special Olympics!

The police departments from Meridian and Garden City joined the plungers. Law enforcement has a strong relationship with the Special Olympics. Police officers volunteer every year to take part in the torch run.

The torch run involves officers running with the torch, just like the Olympic Games. Officers take time away from their families and jobs to proudly support the Special Olympics.

