Idaho’s Average Salary in 2024: How Much Can You Make in Boise?

What do you think is the average salary in the state of Idaho? More specifically, what is the average salary in Boise in 2024? The answers might surprise you.

The new year is always a great time to revisit the topic of salaries in Idaho, particularly in Boise and the surrounding Treasure Valley areas, as there are many Idahoans with a renewed motivation to land new jobs and seize new career opportunities. If you're curious about the average income in the Gem State, brace yourself for some interesting findings.

There's also a renewed focus around finances, as one of the most popular New Year's resolutions among Americans is to manage their finances better. So, what is the average salary in Idaho in 2024?

There's a recent report from ZipRecruiter that says, "Idaho ranks number 44 out of 63 states for salaries on ZipRecruiter. As of Dec 23, the average annual salary in Idaho is $50,445. Just in case you need a simple salary calculator, that works out to be approximately $24.25 an hour. This is equivalent of $970 a week or $4,203 a month."

These changes mark notable shifts from the statistics of 2023. Last year, Idaho held the 39th position, boasting an average annual salary of $49,742, which equates to $23.91 per hour. As a result, there has been an almost 1.5% increase in these figures.

While neither $49,742 or $50,445 are not considered to be exceptionally high on a national scale, specifically the city of Boise defies the trend with a new average annual salary of $63,463. Boise's average salary in 2023 was $59,688, making this a significant 6.3% increase in just one year.

