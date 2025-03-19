Idaho’s Bruce Willis Celebrates 70th Birthday

Iconic action-adventure actor Bruce Willis turned seventy today. Mr. Willis, famous for so many movies and memories, continues to fight for his life surrounded by family members. The stories about his battle with frontotemporal dementia have not been good in recent years. However, his family continues to post stories about his health, encouraging others who have health issues not to give up.

Today, the family, through multiple social media accounts, is asking everyone to show their love to Mr. Willis on his birthday.

When one thinks of the greatest action film star, Bruce Willis is either at the top or near the top. Every Christmas, Americans and others tune in to watch Die Hard, debating whether or not it's a Christmas movie. The movie is timeless, filled with knockdown action and humor rivaled by no one. ￼

Some may not remember Mr. Willis was a television star with Sybil Sheppard on ABC's Moonlighting before moving on to the big screen. The show was a ratings hit, launching the young Mr. Willis to international stardom.

The action star decided he needed to be around real people, so he moved to Idaho. The international media documented his move to Ketchum, Idaho. Mr. Willis bought businesses and was seen working as a bartender. Idaho became a special place for the Willis family. Other Hollywood stars followed them, creating their own private Idaho.

Sadly, Mr. Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. He has been fighting the disease while his family has been openly transparent, documenting his struggle on social media. Mr. Willis's former wife, Demi Moore, is passionately staying by his side along with his current wife.

The bravery of the Willis family is evident through their latest postings showing Mr. Willis having fun with his family.

Happy Birthday Bruce, continue the fight!

