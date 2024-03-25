3 of Idaho’s Closest National Parks Made America’s Top 10 List!

Three of Idaho's closest national parks (in neighboring states) have secured spots among the top 10 most family-friendly national parks in the United States, according to a recent ranking by The Family Vacation Guide. You might be thinking, what makes a national park family-friendly or not family-friendly?

There are a lot of factors that come into play, such as accessibility, amenities, picnic areas, safety, kids/family activities, educational opportunities, and more. So, what family-friendly national parks close to Idaho check all of the boxes?

Yellowstone National Park

According to Mental Floss, “Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming came out on top, with a kid-friendly rating of 9.62 out of 10 possible points. A variety of easy trails helped the park earn its top spot, as well as its offering of landmarks and attractions that keep young guests engaged over longer trips.”

Glacier National Park

Also on this list were Glacier National Park and Grand Teton National Park. All of these are just a day trip away from right here in the Treasure Valley, and they make for the perfect, fun, and adventure-filled weekend getaways!

Grand Teton National Park

All 3 national parks are highly-rated in general, but they've also been ranked specifially among the top 10 most family-friendly national parks in the United States—great for having unforgettable family adventures and exploring iconic valleys, waterfalls, and unique landscapes.

