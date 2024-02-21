Idaho’s Greatest Italian Food Place is Among the Best in America

The most delicious Italian food in Idaho competing among the best in America, comes from a restaurant in one of the most unsuspecting, but growing towns in our state... Pocatello.

Pocatello is growing rapidly, so it's not much of a small town anymore. And much like Boise, the dining scene is growing in the Pocatello area, too. However, when it comes to this particular Italian Restaurant... the've been around for a while.

Pocatello's one and only...



They've been rated Pocatello's BEST in Italian Food since 1961, and they promote that they offer free parking, Wi-Fi, buffet-style catering, and delicious, old-fashioned, homemade recipes that you won'r find anywhere else. So, here's the question for us Boise area locals, is it worth the drive?

Just take a look at these mouthwatering photos of their food and let your stomach decide! You might not make the drive specifically for Buddy's, but put it on your list for the next time you're in that area because this is one of Idaho's "hidden gems" that you don't want to miss.

Keep scrolling for more amazing restaurants, including the Top 12 Highest Rated & Reviewed Italian Restaurants here in the Boise Area and more.

