National TV Show Kicks Off in Boise and Helps 2 Local Nonprofits!

Last night, Boise witnessed an amazing event as the West Valley Humane Society (WVHS) and Idaho Backcountry Vets took center stage in the premiere episode of the television series, Nonprofit MVP. Local supporters gathered at the Heritage Social Club - Bar & Grill to celebrate the kick-off of the show's season, and of course these amazing local nonprofits.

If you missed the party you can still support and help WVHS win $25,000 by donating HERE or becoming a peer-to-peer fundraiser for WVHS.

During the event, there were amazing speeches given by Kristi Saucerman, the CEO of Auction Frogs, the creator of Nonprofit MVP, Nancy Solari (and her guide dog Frost), and the producer of the show, Jon Fondy.

After the speeches, the crowd excitedly welcomed the 2 local nonprofits into onto the stage with a loud applause, and amidst the cheers and camaraderie, the Nonprofit MVP crew was on-site, capturing the lively atmosphere and genuine community spirit for the show.

About the Show

The WVHS release states: "Nonprofit MVP, created by legally blind radio and TV personality Nancy Solari, alongside her guide dog, Frost, will showcase challenges, a boot camp, and an interactive format where WVHS will engage in friendly competition with Idaho Backcountry Vets for donor dollars and audience votes. The show is produced by veteran actor, producer, and founder of Stars Among the Angels, Jon Fondy."

The stakes are high, with both groups competing for a grand prize of $25,000 in cash, prizes, and services, along with the opportunity to collaborate with top experts in the country. In the grand finale episode, there's an even greater reward – $100,000 in cash prizes and services.

To adopt, foster, or learn more about the dogs available at the West Valley Humane Society, visit www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org

