Idaho’s Guerdon Modular Homes Supports Hawaii’s Families Affected by Wildfires
It's roughly twenty-eight hundred miles from Boise to Hawaii—Idahoans dream of their once-in-a-lifetime trip to the islands. Americans from further destinations spend years planning their trip or trips to Hawaii. The island's distance from the continental United States challenges simple logistics. ￼
Most of us worry about forgetting something simple like a toothbrush or our favorite shirt. For Boise-based builder Guerdon, travel to Hawaii was unprecedented. The company didn't hesitate to provide homes for those who lost everything following the catastrophic, uncontrollable wildfires.
Guerdon is a leader in providing modular structures for buildings, homes, and structures. The team wasted no time lending a hand in providing much-needed homes to total strangers who lost everything. Tommy Rakes CEO of Guerdon, shared, “We are honored to be part of Hawaii’s recovery, having worked closely with local leaders to bring families home as quickly as possible. We were pleased to deliver 27 homes as part of FEMA’s overall reconstruction effort.”
Local Idaho workers went to work on October 3, building modular homes for Hawaiians in need. A little over a week later, the homes were trucked to Seattle. On November 4th, the homes arrived in Maui, and later in the month, folks had homes for the new Kilohana Temporary Group Housing Site.
Bryan Shoemaker, Guerdon’s Director of Construction, further emphasized the company’s commitment to the local community, saying, “We know that time is of the essence in recovery efforts. Modular homes are the ideal solution for quickly providing stable, dignified housing. Our process is designed to ensure that homes are delivered, assembled, and ready for occupancy in a fraction of the time it would take using traditional construction methods. We are proud to be part of a solution that can bring relief to the people of Hawaii.”
We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.
