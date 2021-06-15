New Emergency Housing Vouchers in Idaho to Help Housing Crisis

The word 'unprecedented' may have been over used when talking about the pandemic last year but it is the best word I can use to currently describe the Idaho, Treasure Valley and Boise housing market. Unprecedented. Finally some relief to those who are being priced out of their homes and or rentals and are unable to afford adequate shelter.

According to Carolyn Komatsoulis with The Idaho State Journal, The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development recently awarded $2.4 million in American Rescue Plan Funds for Emergency Housing Vouchers in Idaho. The HUD's website says they will be distributed between the Boise City Housing Authority, the Southwestern Idaho Cooperative Housing Authority, the Housing Authority of the City of Pocatello and the Idaho Housing and Finance Association. There is more than $1 billion going out nationwide.

While $2.4 million may seem like it will go a long way it only covers 217 vouchers and “related administrative costs”. That is only going to scratch the surface of the problem in the gem state. The vouchers are primarily being awarded to those "experiencing homelessness off the streets and into safe, stable homes.” HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge said in a news release.

Homelessness has been a tense issue in Boise. After years of litigation in Boise, the city in February agreed to not arrest or cite homeless people sleeping when no shelter is available. Now that the Interfaith Sanctuary was forced to stop plans for a new homeless shelter and hot summer days, the need is greater than ever.

The vouchers and funding will be available starting next month, to qualify, families need to fit one of four categories: homeless, at risk of homelessness, fleeing or attempting to flee situations such as domestic violence or human trafficking, or recently homeless.